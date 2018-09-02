23:28
World Nomad Games opening ceremony starts in Cholpon-Ata

Opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games started today at 20.00 at hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata town.

Presenters introduced the high-ranking guests of the Games. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and others are among them.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that the 4th World Nomad Games would be held in Turkey.

Theatrical performance started with fireworks.

In total, the theatrical performance Tree of Life consists of nine mutually complementary powerful stage episodes. Author’s original music, expressive scenographic solutions, modern light technologies in 3D format, stylized stage costumes help to fully explore the topic.
