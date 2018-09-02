20:03
Kubatbek Boronov: WNG will revive culture of nomadic civilization

The World Nomad Games will revive the culture of nomadic civilization. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov announced this at a press conference.

According to him, the Games are a colossal event that will remain in the modern history of Kyrgyzstan.

«The World Nomad Games initiated by Kyrgyzstan are radically different from the events that are held in other countries; they differ by the fact that they are held on Kyrchyn pasture — a virgin place on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. Thanks to these Games, our citizens have patriotism and pride feelings,» said Kubatbek Boronov.
