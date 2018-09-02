Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells about dollar’s influence on economy

Turkey can share experience in the development of tourism. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today at the Kyrgyz-Turkish business forum, which was held as part of his official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that 40 million tourists visited Turkey this year. «We have a lot of experience. We can help Kyrgyzstan develop the tourism industry,» he said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish businesses to pay attention to the textile industry of Kyrgyzstan.

«We will also carry out work on Manas airport,» he said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan estimated the impact of the U.S. dollar on the economies of some countries.