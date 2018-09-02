18:00
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey intend to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion

Kyrgyzstan is ready to export organic products to Turkey. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at the Kyrgyz-Turkish business forum.

«We have opportunities to increase the volume of organic agricultural products. I am convinced that these products will find their customers in the constantly expanding large Turkish market,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The President told that a free economic zone would be created in Naryn region.

«We, adopting the experience of Turkey, together with the Turkish business are ready to create a special economic zone,» the president said.

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey intend to increase the trade turnover to $ 1 billion. In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $ 356 million.
