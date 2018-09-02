18:00
Kyrgyzstan takes record place in final standings of Asian Games

The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the 22nd place in the final standings of the 18th Summer Asian Games. Official website of the Games reported.

The Asian Games were held from August 18 to September 2 in the Indonesian cities Jakarta and Palembang. About 12,000 athletes from 45 countries fought for victory in 40 kinds of sports.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by 150 athletes who performed in 28 sports. They won two gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals. This is the best result in the history of our team’s performance at the Asian Games. In terms of the number of medals, our country took the 19th place, and the number of gold medals — the 22nd. This is also a record.

China took the first place among the countries-participants of the Games.
