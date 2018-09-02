Turkey ready to teach Kyrgyz students medicine

Turkey is ready to teach Kyrgyz students medicine. The day before, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey signed an agreement between the Ministers of Health at the meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. The meeting was held within the framework of the official visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parties also agreed to jointly manage the Bishkek State Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship.

In addition, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic signed an agreement on cooperation with Maarif Foundation.

The governments of the two countries agreed on the establishment of a customs committee, on cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergencies. A total of 12 agreements have been signed.