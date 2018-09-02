13:54
Visit of Recep Erdogan. Issue of FETO in Kyrgyzstan resolved

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the activities of FETO in Kyrgyzstan. The President of Turkey said at a meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

According to him, during the bilateral meeting, the leaders of the countries discussed the activities of the followers of Fethullah Gulen in Kyrgyzstan and reached an agreement.

«The activity of FETO in Kyrgyzstan was the only fact that overshadowed our relationship. Today, we discussed this with Sooronbai Jeenbekov and reached mutual understanding. We resolved this issue. Therefore, I propose to remove it from the agenda of the Council,» Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered.

The President of Turkey welcomed the readiness of Kyrgyzstan to cooperate with the educational foundation Maarif. «This will accelerate the pace of development of our relations,» he said.
