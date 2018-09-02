13:55
Turkey to host 4th World Nomad Games

The 4th World Nomad Games will be held in Turkey. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated at the meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

He noted that WNG were another proof of close cooperation between the two countries.

«We are ready to develop friendly and comprehensive cooperation with fraternal Kyrgyzstan,» said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of Turkey will take part in the opening of the World Nomad Games on September 2. It is planned that he will also visit the ethnic camp in Kyrchyn Gorge.
