Turkish community expects new stage in development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations

The Turkish community is waiting for a new stage in the development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations. The Program and Information Director of TRT AVAZ Yunus Emre Tekin said to 24.kg news agency, commenting on the visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that the high guest was accompanied by a large group of representatives of the Turkish government.

«He arrived in Kyrgyzstan with seven ministers and several heads of various government departments. This shows the importance of the visit for the Turkish side. We hope that all the issues and decisions under discussion will raise the relations with our fraternal state Kyrgyzstan to a new level,» Yunus Emre Tekin said.

The Turkish journalist also added that TRT AVAZ TV channel was planning to start broadcasting in Kyrgyzstan.

«At present, the Kyrgyzstanis can watch our channel only on cable television; we would like to have a wider audience,» Yunus Emre Tekin said.