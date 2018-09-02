13:55
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

Turkish community expects new stage in development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations

The Turkish community is waiting for a new stage in the development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations. The Program and Information Director of TRT AVAZ Yunus Emre Tekin said to 24.kg news agency, commenting on the visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that the high guest was accompanied by a large group of representatives of the Turkish government.

«He arrived in Kyrgyzstan with seven ministers and several heads of various government departments. This shows the importance of the visit for the Turkish side. We hope that all the issues and decisions under discussion will raise the relations with our fraternal state Kyrgyzstan to a new level,» Yunus Emre Tekin said.

The Turkish journalist also added that TRT AVAZ TV channel was planning to start broadcasting in Kyrgyzstan.

«At present, the Kyrgyzstanis can watch our channel only on cable television; we would like to have a wider audience,» Yunus Emre Tekin said.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Recep Erdogan in Kyrgyzstan. Leaders of two countries discuss bilateral issues
Turkey ready to teach Kyrgyz students medicine
Visit of Recep Erdogan. Issue of FETO in Kyrgyzstan resolved
Turkey to host 4th World Nomad Games
Visit of Recep Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan. Maarif to replace Sapat schools
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Bishkek
President of Turkey to meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Incomes of Kyrgyz migrants decrease by 35% due to Turkish lira crash
Fatih Küçük came to Kyrgyzstan to marry and teach children drawing
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at tournament in Turkey
Popular
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language
Evgeny Gurevich aware about millions withdrawn from Kyrgyzstan by Maxim Bakiyev Evgeny Gurevich aware about millions withdrawn from Kyrgyzstan by Maxim Bakiyev
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan