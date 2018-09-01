At least 27 new schools opened in Kyrgyzstan on Knowledge Day

At least 27 new schools have been commissioned in Kyrgyzstan on Knowledge Day. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the opening ceremony of a new building of the school 96 in Bishkek. The press service of the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated that other 52 new schools would welcome the schoolchildren until the end of 2018.

«Education starts in a kindergarten, and the foundation is laid at a school. Each new school is a broad road to knowledge, future and development of our state,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Addressing the teachers, the President noted that they should improve their pedagogical activity in accordance with the requirements of the time, since only a well-rounded teacher can bring up educated, worthy students. The head of state called on the parents to support the school and closely cooperate with the teaching staff for the sake of the future of their children.

Our main task is to bring up a free, well-rounded new generation with high human qualities. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The talent and opportunities of each child are revealed only when getting a better education. Educators and parents are responsible for upbringing a new generation; they must unite their efforts for the sake of the future of the children, the country,» the head of state stressed.

«You are the future of our country. The level of development of society depends on the level of your education, upbringing,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov, addressing the schoolchildren, and wished them a good journey to the world of knowledge.

The president handed the director of school 96 Gulyanda Asanova a certificate for 300,000 soms for the purchase of textbooks, multimedia equipment and necessary sports equipment, inspected the school building and study rooms.

The new school 96 in Ak-Ordo residential area is designed for 960 pupils according to the new standards. The object was put into operation in August 2018. The school is fully equipped with furniture and necessary equipment.