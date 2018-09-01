WNG secretariat informs about artist to perform at closure of the Games

The Secretariat of the World Nomad Games told 24.kg news agency what actors would perform at the closure of the 3rd World Nomad Games.

The gala concert with participation of domestic and foreign pop stars will take place on September 8 in Cholpon-Ata. Special guests of the Games are a film producer Alain Depardieu (France) and an actor Park Shin-Yang (South Korea).

The performances of the musical groups Genghis Khan, Accent, Korni, ex-soloist of La Bouche Natasha Wright are planned. Joe Thompson (Down Low) and vocalist of NANA Ray Horton will also arrive in Kyrgyzstan.

Ozoda Nursaidova (Uzbekistan), Zhanar Dugalova (Kazakhstan), Gulnur Satylganova (Kyrgyzstan), Mirbek Atabekov (Kyrgyzstan) and other pop stars will perform at the closure of the Games.