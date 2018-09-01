12:16
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

WNG secretariat informs about artist to perform at closure of the Games

The Secretariat of the World Nomad Games told 24.kg news agency what actors would perform at the closure of the 3rd World Nomad Games.

The gala concert with participation of domestic and foreign pop stars will take place on September 8 in Cholpon-Ata. Special guests of the Games are a film producer Alain Depardieu (France) and an actor Park Shin-Yang (South Korea).

The performances of the musical groups Genghis Khan, Accent, Korni, ex-soloist of La Bouche Natasha Wright are planned. Joe Thompson (Down Low) and vocalist of NANA Ray Horton will also arrive in Kyrgyzstan.

Ozoda Nursaidova (Uzbekistan), Zhanar Dugalova (Kazakhstan), Gulnur Satylganova (Kyrgyzstan), Mirbek Atabekov (Kyrgyzstan) and other pop stars will perform at the closure of the Games.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
World Nomad Games among top 3 the best CIS events in beginning of autumn
World Nomad Games declared tobacco free
Over 2,300 people applied for participation in World Nomad Games
Kyrchyn area completely ready to receive guests of World Nomad Games
1,000 servicemen to cordon off Kyrchyn ethnic camp during World Nomad Games
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
World Nomad Games. Volunteers to accompany foreign journalists
Foreigners to be able to register at mobile centers during World Nomad Games
Use of quadcopters and drones during World Nomad Games banned
Temporary traffic restriction to be introduced on Karakol road
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language