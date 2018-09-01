Donald Trump congratulates Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump congratulated the people and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the Independence Day.

«On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate you and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the 27th anniversary of your country’s independence. During the celebration of independence, I also want to express our best wishes on the occasion of the joyful event — holding of the World Nomad Games in September 2018,» the message says.

«Over the past 27 years, our countries have been building partnership relations of mutual cooperation and respect. Moving forward, we have the opportunity to contribute to regional cooperation, which will bring benefit both to Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia in general. I hope to continue our strong friendship with the goal of building a safe and prosperous future for the peoples of the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic,» the President of the United States said in his greeting message.