15:26
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

Putin hopes for strengthening of relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the people and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Independence Day.

«I note with satisfaction the high level of Russian-Kyrgyz relations based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The bilateral political dialogue, constructive cooperation in various directions and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO and other multilateral structures are developing dynamically,» the Russian president noted.

I am convinced that together we will continue to strengthen the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our states.

Vladimir Putin

«This, undoubtedly, meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, and is in the line with ensuring regional stability and security,» the congratulatory telegram says.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day
President of Uzbekistan congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kyrgyzstan achieved a lot during years of independence
Head of state: Development of country depends on patriotism of each citizen
Jeenbekov: Our task is to continue on the path of our ancestors
President: People have proved their readiness to fight for justice
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Freedom can be achieved only through relentless struggle
Celebration of Independence Day begins on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek
Ex-president Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Ex-presidents Atambayev, Otunbayeva invited to celebration of Independence Day
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language