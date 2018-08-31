Putin hopes for strengthening of relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the people and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Independence Day.

«I note with satisfaction the high level of Russian-Kyrgyz relations based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The bilateral political dialogue, constructive cooperation in various directions and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO and other multilateral structures are developing dynamically,» the Russian president noted.

I am convinced that together we will continue to strengthen the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our states. Vladimir Putin

«This, undoubtedly, meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, and is in the line with ensuring regional stability and security,» the congratulatory telegram says.