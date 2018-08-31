15:26
Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kyrgyzstan achieved a lot during years of independence

The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan and the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the Independence Day.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself, I congratulate you and the fraternal Kyrgyz people on the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic. I wish further intensive development to your country and the achievement of intended goals under your leadership,» the message says.

During the years of independence, Kyrgyzstan has achieved great success in strengthening statehood, improving the well-being of the people, increasing the country’s prestige in the international arena.

Nursultan Nazarbayev

«I am sure that the further strengthening of relations based on traditional centuries-old friendship and lasting cooperation between our peoples will continue,» the congratulatory telegram says.
