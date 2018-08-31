Head of state: Development of country depends on patriotism of each citizen

Development of the country depends on the patriotism of each citizen. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the celebration of the Independence Day.

According to him, only those, who live in a state where the freedom of a citizen is honored and the rights are protected, strive for contributing to its development.

«The basis of our development is to ensure the supremacy of the civil rights of every person, respect for a person and his values. The concept of long-term development of the country defines the human capital as the main resource of development. Free competition will be ensured in all spheres. Freedom will become the highest value, a resource thanks to which the state will develop. Economic and political rights of free people will be ensured,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised.

He said that all branches of power would become closer to the people in Kyrgyzstan, they would listen to people’s voice and know the needs.