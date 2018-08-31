15:26
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

Head of state: Development of country depends on patriotism of each citizen

Development of the country depends on the patriotism of each citizen. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the celebration of the Independence Day.

According to him, only those, who live in a state where the freedom of a citizen is honored and the rights are protected, strive for contributing to its development.

«The basis of our development is to ensure the supremacy of the civil rights of every person, respect for a person and his values. The concept of long-term development of the country defines the human capital as the main resource of development. Free competition will be ensured in all spheres. Freedom will become the highest value, a resource thanks to which the state will develop. Economic and political rights of free people will be ensured,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised.

He said that all branches of power would become closer to the people in Kyrgyzstan, they would listen to people’s voice and know the needs.
link:
views: 99
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day
President of Uzbekistan congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Putin hopes for strengthening of relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kyrgyzstan achieved a lot during years of independence
Jeenbekov: Our task is to continue on the path of our ancestors
President: People have proved their readiness to fight for justice
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Freedom can be achieved only through relentless struggle
Celebration of Independence Day begins on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek
Ex-president Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Ex-presidents Atambayev, Otunbayeva invited to celebration of Independence Day
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language