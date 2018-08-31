15:26
President: People have proved their readiness to fight for justice

«The contemporary history of Kyrgyzstan is a clear indication that freedom is an enduring value for every Kyrgyz with an ardent heart and honor in the blood,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during the celebration of the Independence Day.

He recalled that Kyrgyzstan had experienced two people’s revolutions for a quarter of a century.

The people could not remain indifferent to the fate of the state and managed to prove that they were ready to fight for justice and prosperity of the society following the path of their ancestors.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
«Today we pay tribute to the memory and remember our heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He noted that 27 years was a small period of time, from the point of view of history, but during this time, the Kyrgyz people had passed the way equivalent to a whole century.

«We took a worthy place in the world community. Kyrgyzstan has become a full-fledged independent state. Having joined the ranks of authoritative international organizations, our country has become an equal participant in regional and global integration processes,» said the president.
