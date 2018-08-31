Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Freedom can be achieved only through relentless struggle

«Freedom can not be presented, it can be achieved through a relentless struggle,» Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today during the celebration of Independence Day.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan had centuries of relentless struggle to achieve freedom.

«Many glorious sons and daughters of our people have laid their heads at the altar of independence with honor, sacrificed their lives for this. The freedom-loving spirit of the Kyrgyz people has stood the test with dignity and has become an invaluable property handed over from generation to generation,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.