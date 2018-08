An official part of celebration of the Independence Day on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek began with the anthem of Kyrgyzstan.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the former president Roza Otunbayeva came to the square.

Kyrgyzstan celebrates the 27th anniversary of its independence today. Festive events will take place in all four districts of Bishkek.