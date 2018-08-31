Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for preparation of terrorist attacks

Osh City Court sentenced a man, accused of recruitment and preparation for terrorist attacks, to five years in a colony with strengthened security regime.

The verdict states that he went to Russia for work, where he began to watch videos of extremist groups Abu-Sallah and Jamat tawhid wal- Jihad. The man began to contact their active members through various messengers.

After some time, he went to Syria, where he was trained in the camps of terrorists. According to the investigation, the man and his acquaintances intended to organize a number of terrorist attacks in Kyrgyzstan.

He was arrested by special services after arrival in Osh city.