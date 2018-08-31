12:20
USD 69.02
EUR 80.66
RUB 1.01
English

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for preparation of terrorist attacks

Osh City Court sentenced a man, accused of recruitment and preparation for terrorist attacks, to five years in a colony with strengthened security regime.

The verdict states that he went to Russia for work, where he began to watch videos of extremist groups Abu-Sallah and Jamat tawhid wal- Jihad. The man began to contact their active members through various messengers.

After some time, he went to Syria, where he was trained in the camps of terrorists. According to the investigation, the man and his acquaintances intended to organize a number of terrorist attacks in Kyrgyzstan.

He was arrested by special services after arrival in Osh city.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
CIS special services trained to detect activity of sleeper terrorist cells
Militant preparing terrorist acts in Kyrgyzstan detained
Native of Osh region – suspected organizer of terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
At least 150 Kyrgyzstanis killed in Syria
More than 500 people convicted of extremism and terrorism in Kyrgyzstan
Taxi accident in Moscow. Terrorism charge against Kyrgyzstani dropped
Fight against terrorism requires special attention, Vladimir Putin believes
CSTO countries urge to focus on combating ISIL on the Internet
New ISIL model, aimed at Central Asia, forms in Afghanistan
EEU countries can jointly resist terrorism and extremism
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language