Diplomat Valery Zhovtenko will become an Ambassador of Ukraine to Kyrgyzstan. The decree of the President Petro Poroshenko appeared on his official website.

According to the Ukrainian media, Valery Zhovtenko had worked as an Ambassador to Lithuania from 2011 to 2015.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Kyrgyzstan is currently headed by the Charge d’Affaires Igor Belenky.