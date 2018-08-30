Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov on September on 2-4. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Victor Orban will take part in the opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games and the summit of the heads of state of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States within the framework of the visit.

On September 4, the Prime Minister of Hungary will meet with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, after which a statement for the press is expected.

During the official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Prime Minister of Hungary Victor Orban will also meet with the leaders of other branches of the republic’s government.