18:35
USD 68.87
EUR 80.36
RUB 1.01
English

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov on September on 2-4. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Victor Orban will take part in the opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games and the summit of the heads of state of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States within the framework of the visit.

On September 4, the Prime Minister of Hungary will meet with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, after which a statement for the press is expected.

During the official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Prime Minister of Hungary Victor Orban will also meet with the leaders of other branches of the republic’s government.
link:
views: 229
Print
Related
President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Wrestling Tournament
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Turkey and Belgium
Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan. Photoreport
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan meet in narrow format
President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Tajikistan
Tajikistan awaits official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
First official visit. Results of Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s trip to Tashkent
PM of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Russia for the first time in 26 years
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language