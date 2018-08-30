16:33
USD 68.87
EUR 80.36
RUB 1.01
English

President of Turkey to meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Within the framework of an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with the head of the republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Recall, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the republic on September 1-2 at the invitation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

During the visit, the heads of state will discuss the state and prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. They will exchange views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

The heads of state will also take part in the 4th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

It is expected that after the talks Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will sign a number of bilateral documents and make a statement for the press.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games and the summit of the heads of the countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States within the framework of the working visit.
link:
views: 93
Print
Related
Incomes of Kyrgyz migrants decrease by 35% due to Turkish lira crash
Fatih Küçük came to Kyrgyzstan to marry and teach children drawing
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at tournament in Turkey
President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov takes part in inauguration of President of Turkey
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Ankara to attend inauguration
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Turkey
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Recep Erdogan on his reelection
Parliament deputy Nurlanbek Kadykeev passes away in Turkey
Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan with tourism development
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language