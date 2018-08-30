President of Turkey to meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Within the framework of an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with the head of the republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Recall, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the republic on September 1-2 at the invitation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

During the visit, the heads of state will discuss the state and prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. They will exchange views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

The heads of state will also take part in the 4th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

It is expected that after the talks Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will sign a number of bilateral documents and make a statement for the press.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games and the summit of the heads of the countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States within the framework of the working visit.