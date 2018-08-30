State awards to be handed out on Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on hanging out state awards. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, the awards will be presented for a significant contribution to the development of the social, economic, intellectual and spiritual potential of Kyrgyzstan, great achievements in professional activities, and in honor of Independence Day.

Honorary titles will be given to cultural figures, teachers, artists, doctors, lawyers, economists and agricultural workers. Manas order of 2nd and 3rd degrees, Dank medal will be awarded.

There are deputies, officials, heroes of the April People’s Revolution among the award recipients.