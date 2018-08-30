14:08
Term of payment of transport, housing, land tax extended until September 4

In connection with the fact that the last days of payment of the tax on transport, houses and apartments, as well as land tax, fall on the weekend, the term of payment was extended until September 4. The press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tax authorities will serve citizens from 9.00 to 22.00 until September 4, including holidays and weekends.

Taxes can be paid at the cash desks of some banks, through payment terminals, mobile and Internet banking.

An administrative fine of 2,000 soms is provided for untimely payment of tax. In addition, penalties are charged for each day of delay. Raids to detect non-payers of the transport tax and visits to houses and apartments will be organized after the deadline.
