11:44
USD 68.87
EUR 80.36
RUB 1.01
English

Deputy of Parliament Kozhobek Ryspaev expelled from SDPK

Deputy Kozhobek Ryspaev was expelled from SDPK. The official representative of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told.

According to her, Ryspaev put himself out of the party by his actions. «He said that SDPK had no party activities, no negotiations on the future of the country and consent. «If SDPK’s guilt within Bishkek HPP criminal case proved, I will not be able to stay in this party, because we did not live in this party like relatives,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva quoted the deputy as saying.

She added that Kozhobek Ryspaev was against the violations at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, but everyone had an opinion that he too clearly supported the former director of HPP Omurkul uulu Nurlan, whom the people call «the main culprit of the breakdown.»

«And the MP himself does not deny that he recommended Omurkul uulu Nurlan to this post. We also see that even a hair did not fall from the head of the ex-director after the breakdown. Instead of interrogations, he is constantly invited to the sessions of the Parliament and the profile committee, which is headed by Kozhobek Ryspaev,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

And it was the former director who ordered to take the main assets to the balance after the modernization of the Bishkek HPP, including the pliers for $ 600.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva

According to the Regulations of the Parliament and the Law on the Status of a Deputy, a deputy seat of Kozhobek Ryspaev will not be seized, but he has no right to remain the head of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex, since this committee is on the quota of SDPK faction.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
SDPK without Atambayev. Party conference takes place in Panfilov district
Almazbek Atambayev not live up to hopes of SDPK party members
Moskovsky district hosts SDPK party conference
Renat Samudinov and his wife get political asylum in USA
SDPK asks to protect Sapar Isakov from defamatory articles in the media
Almazbek Atambayev celebrated Orozo Ait in his native village
Leader of SDPK parliamentary faction comments on high-profile arrests
SDPK states about double standards in persecution of Atambayev's supporters
SDPK comments on "rumors that slander Almazbek Atambayev"
Almazbek Atambayev ready to meet with President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language