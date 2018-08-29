17:37
Russian side ready to pay damages caused by traffic accident in Lebedinovka

After a fatal traffic accident, which was committed by a serviceman of Kant airbase, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan summoned Vadim Chekmazov, temporary charge d’affaires of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic, and Andrey Yankin, the Commander of the airbase.

As the press service of the ministry reported, during the meeting, the first Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Dinara Kemelova presented a note to the Russian side. The Kyrgyz side demanded to ensure participation of the culprit of the traffic accident in investigative activities and render full assistance in investigating the causes of the accident, resolve issues of compensation to the victims.

The Russian side expressed its readiness to resolve the issue related to the payment of material compensation, and to render all possible assistance to the investigation. The perpetrator is under arrest in the territory of the airbase.

Recall, a serviceman of Kant airbase hit a woman with a child on August 27 in Lebedinovka village, Chui region. As a result, the mother of the child died on the way to the hospital, and the three-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition.
