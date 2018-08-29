Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs agreement on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a Law On Ratification of Agreement between the Governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Regime of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh State Border.

The Parliament passed the law on June 28. The agreement determines the rules for the maintenance and crossing of the state border, passage of persons, vehicles and the movement of goods, animals; resolution of border incidents, economic, commercial or other activities, holding of social, political, cultural or other events.

The law comes into force in ten days after its official publication.

The Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have mutually decided that the state border between the two republics «must remain the boundary of eternal peace and friendship from generation to generation.»