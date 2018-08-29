Ex-presidents Atambayev, Otunbayeva invited to celebration of Independence Day

Ex-presidents of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva and Almazbek Atambayev will be invited to the official ceremony of celebration of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan on Ala-Too Square. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

In addition, the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Ainash Tokbaeva, deputies of the Parliament, members of the government and representatives of diplomatic missions will be invited to the event.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make a congratulatory speech on Ala-Too Square on August 31.