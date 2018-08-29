14:56
USD 68.64
EUR 80.25
RUB 1.02
English

Ex-presidents Atambayev, Otunbayeva invited to celebration of Independence Day

Ex-presidents of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva and Almazbek Atambayev will be invited to the official ceremony of celebration of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan on Ala-Too Square. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

In addition, the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Ainash Tokbaeva, deputies of the Parliament, members of the government and representatives of diplomatic missions will be invited to the event.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make a congratulatory speech on Ala-Too Square on August 31.
link:
views: 43
Print
Related
Bishkek to mark Independence Day by concerts, sports events, fireworks
Almazbek Atambayev says about important problems being solved in Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev: For 26 years Kyrgyzstan tempered in fire of trials
Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan: program of events in Bishkek
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language