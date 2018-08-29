Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Countries interested in reasonable solution of problem

«There is a constructive dialogue to find common ground, reasonable solutions and reach an agreement on the state border,» the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Komil Rashidov said at a press conference today, commenting on the delimitation and demarcation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border.

«At least 28 meetings of the joint commission have been held. We have an intricate legacy since past, and this is not the merit of Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan,» the Ambassador said.

About 15 percent of the disputed areas on the state border remain undemarcated.

He did not confirm or deny the information on the exchange of the territory of the Kyrgyz enclave Barak. «This information was provided by the Kyrgyz side. I do not have such information,» said Komil Rashidov.

Earlier, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region Baiysh Yusupov told reporters that following the results of the talks, the Kyrgyz exclave Barak could be transferred to Uzbekistan. In its turn, the Uzbek side will provide an equivalent land plot in the territory adjacent to Ak-Tash rural area of Kara-Suu district, Osh region.