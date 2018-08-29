Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan grows by 48% for 6 months

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 48 percent reaching $ 215.7 million for 6 months of 2018. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Komil Rashidov told today at a press conference.

He noted that the economic relations between the two countries remained at a modest level.

«The indicators are unbalanced, do not correspond to the potential of the economies of the two countries. We have all the opportunities and reserves to bring the volume of bilateral trade to $ 500 million in the coming years,» Komil Rashidov believes.

In 2016, mutual trade between the countries amounted to $ 169 million, in 2017 — to $ 259 million.