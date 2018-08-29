14:56
USD 68.64
EUR 80.25
RUB 1.02
English

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan grows by 48% for 6 months

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 48 percent reaching $ 215.7 million for 6 months of 2018. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Komil Rashidov told today at a press conference.

He noted that the economic relations between the two countries remained at a modest level.

«The indicators are unbalanced, do not correspond to the potential of the economies of the two countries. We have all the opportunities and reserves to bring the volume of bilateral trade to $ 500 million in the coming years,» Komil Rashidov believes.

In 2016, mutual trade between the countries amounted to $ 169 million, in 2017 — to $ 259 million.
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Countries interested in reasonable solution of problem
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Three Kyrgyzstanis to take part in Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan friendship marathon
Uzbekistan bans import of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan
Barak exclave in Osh may be transferred to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to compile list of songs recommended for weddings
SRS takes money from Uzbek citizens for accelerated registration in Issyk-Kul
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Uzbekistan killed in workplace
Terrorist from Uzbekistan detained in Kyrgyzstan
President of Uzbekistan to pay visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language