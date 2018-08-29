Foreigners to be able to register at mobile centers during World Nomad Games

Two mobile public service centers will conduct an exit reception for the registration of foreign citizens during the 3rd World Nomad Games in Issyk-Kul region, in Kyrchyn Gorge and at the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata from September 1 to September 9.

As the press service of the State Registration Service informs, to register foreign citizens have to submit a letter (petition) of an established form, a passport or an identity document substituting it, a receipt for payment of a state fee.

Detailed information can be obtained from SRS call center 119 (free of charge). A detailed list of documents can be found here.

According to Kyrgyz legislation, foreign nationals must register within five days after their arrival in the country.

List of foreign states whose citizens are exempt from registration can be found here.