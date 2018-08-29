Bishkek to mark Independence Day by concerts, sports events, fireworks

Bishkek will host a number of events in honor of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. The Bishkek City Administration told what the residents and guests of the capital would be able to see on August 31.

The main festive event will take place on Ala-Too Square. It consists of two blocks: morning and evening. Theatrical performance of the dance groups of Bishkek and Kyrgyz popstars will begin at 10.00.

At 19.00, another concert with participation of the famous Kyrgyz popstars will also take place.

The culmination of the holiday will be colorful fireworks at 22.00.

Sports events, dedicated to the Independence Day, in judo, taekwondo, Kyrgyz kuresh, free wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, karate, ordo, toguz korgol, chess, rhythmic gymnastics, football, triathlon, track and field athletics, cycling, arm-wrestling and table tennis will take place in Dubovy (Oak) Park. They will begin at 11.00.

In addition, the city administration will hold festive events in parks, miniparks, neighborhoods and residential areas of all four districts of the capital. Townspeople and guests of Bishkek will have an opportunity to enjoy concerts, exhibitions, master classes and sports events.

The city administration noted that the decoration of the central Ala-Too square and Agroprom building had been completed; 20 greeting banners and 300 brackets were placed on the central streets of the capital.

On the night of September 1, the public transport in Bishkek will work until 01.00 in the morning. The staff of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate will be involved in ensuring public safety.