Kyrgyzstan ready to ratify Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Kyrgyzstan is ready to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The Minister of Labor and Social Development Taalaikul Isakunova said today at a government meeting.

According to her, only Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan did not ratify the convention in the post-Soviet space. «In 2011, the government showed its readiness to ratify the document, but the matter did not go further. The republic is ready to ratify it now. Inclusive education is developing. Allowances for people with disabilities were increased. The state grants modern wheelchairs to children with cerebral palsy,» Taalaikul Isakunova said.

She added that 26 billion soms for 10 years was a real requirement on financing the commitments under the convention.

Kyrgyzstan joined the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on September 21, 2011. In December 2017, the deputies of the Parliament adopted a resolution instructing the government to begin the process of ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
