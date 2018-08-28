Kyrgyz government thinks how to remove economy’s dependence on Kumtor

The government of Kyrgyzstan thinks how to remove dependence of the economy on Kumtor. The growth of the economy directly depends on the work of the mine. Discussion of the problem began today at a government meeting.

According to the head of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Ulan Ryskulov, it is possible to launch up to ten large deposits in the near future. «Launching them, Kyrgyzstan will receive more profit and jobs than at Kumtor. Some projects are already being developed, factories are being built. There is a protest mood among the local population at Shambesai, so the deposit cannot be launched,» he said.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev noted that Kyrgyzstan had been relying only on Kumtor for 26 years. «We are talking about the mine, but we do not think what to do when it will close. It is necessary to prepare other deposits. However, there are inhuman conditions for the people. The locals told us about it. The committee did not work with people. There is iron instead of gold. There is no state control, so there are scandals,» the head of government believes.