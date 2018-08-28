18:03
USD 68.51
EUR 79.52
RUB 1.02
English

Kyrgyz government thinks how to remove economy’s dependence on Kumtor

The government of Kyrgyzstan thinks how to remove dependence of the economy on Kumtor. The growth of the economy directly depends on the work of the mine. Discussion of the problem began today at a government meeting.

According to the head of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Ulan Ryskulov, it is possible to launch up to ten large deposits in the near future. «Launching them, Kyrgyzstan will receive more profit and jobs than at Kumtor. Some projects are already being developed, factories are being built. There is a protest mood among the local population at Shambesai, so the deposit cannot be launched,» he said.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev noted that Kyrgyzstan had been relying only on Kumtor for 26 years. «We are talking about the mine, but we do not think what to do when it will close. It is necessary to prepare other deposits. However, there are inhuman conditions for the people. The locals told us about it. The committee did not work with people. There is iron instead of gold. There is no state control, so there are scandals,» the head of government believes.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
First Longstop Date under agreement on Kumtor extended until November 2
Impact of rising U.S. dollar on economy of Kyrgyzstan
July results. Economy of Kyrgyzstan begins to decline
Kumtor Gold Company sums up operating results in the second quarter of 2018
First Longstop Date under strategic agreement on Kumtor repeatedly extended
New games around Kumtor. What they may lead to in Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor receives claims for $ 465 million for 6 years
Kumtor Gold Company releases annual Environment and Sustainability Report
Kyrgyz government draws up new agreement on Kumtor
First longstop date under strategic agreement on Kumtor extended
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language