Sanctions against Russia may reduce Kyrgyzstan's exports, migrants' remittances

The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov told how sanctions in Russia would affect Kyrgyzstan today at a meeting of the government.

According to him, first of all, migrants’ remittances may reduce. «We need to keep our fingers on the pulse. The Ministry of Economy has developed a program for protection of Kyrgyzstan,» the minister said.

In addition, the increased sanctions pressure on Russia may lead to a reduction in exports of goods from Kyrgyzstan. China should become a promising export destination for the republic.
