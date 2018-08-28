Minister of Economy tells about economic growth of Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov told when economic growth of Kyrgyzstan could be expected.

According to him, the current situation is within the expected forecast values. «We expect that September will be the last month of the fall of the economy. A growth will begin in the next month. This is related to the work of Kumtor. The increase in gold mining and production will begin in the fourth quarter of 2018,» said Oleg Pankratov.

He added that, despite the decline in the economy, all the planned social obligations had been fully funded.

«The national economy is very dependent on the operation of the mine. Excluding Kumtor, GDP growth is 4-5 percent per year. We must move away from this dependence. Domestic business can fill the gap. However, the number of non-working enterprises does not reduce. Currently, 38 plants are idle,» the Minister of Economy said.