Head of government calls Kyrgyz officials indifferent

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev called Kyrgyz officials indifferent at the government meeting.

He told about the achievements and shortcomings of the government. According to him, the issue of land transformation has not been solved for a long time. «People could not build houses, get documents. About 200,000 our citizens could not use social services. These issues will be resolved. A temporary provision is being developed. Citizens will be able to obtain documents for housing,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

«There are many unresolved problems in the republic. Officials are indifferent to the solution of social and economic issues. Some do not fulfill tasks,» the Prime Minister said.
