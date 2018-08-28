Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan adequately assesses shortcomings of government

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan adequately assesses the shortcomings in the work of the government. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a cabinet meeting.

According to him, stability of the national currency is observed in Kyrgyzstan. There is a growth in all sectors except for industry. Work with business structures is improving.

«Society criticizes the shortcomings in our activities. We should not be proud of what we have achieved, but we will not also hide what we did not achieve,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

As a result of seven months of 2018, more than 50 billion soms were received in form of taxes. Export to neighboring countries is growing: to Russia — by 22%, Kazakhstan — by 16%, Uzbekistan — by 10%.