18:03
USD 68.51
EUR 79.52
RUB 1.02
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan adequately assesses shortcomings of government

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan adequately assesses the shortcomings in the work of the government. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a cabinet meeting.

According to him, stability of the national currency is observed in Kyrgyzstan. There is a growth in all sectors except for industry. Work with business structures is improving.

«Society criticizes the shortcomings in our activities. We should not be proud of what we have achieved, but we will not also hide what we did not achieve,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

As a result of seven months of 2018, more than 50 billion soms were received in form of taxes. Export to neighboring countries is growing: to Russia — by 22%, Kazakhstan — by 16%, Uzbekistan — by 10%.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Head of government calls Kyrgyz officials indifferent
Prime Minister inspects objects in Kyrchyn Gorge
Prime Minister explains why he not nominate candidate for mayor post
Kyrgyz Government should inform citizens about new projects in advance
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev leaves for Jalal-Abad region
OSCE ready to continue supporting changes in Kyrgyzstan
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev leaves for Russia to attend EEU summit
Prime Minister expresses condolences to relatives of deceased Ulanbek Egizbaev
Prime Minister: Water tariffs for Bishkek residents should be increased
Government discusses stabilization of prices for fuel and lubricants
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language