Passports for hunting flesh birds approved in Kyrgyzstan

ID cards (passports) and the rules of tagging and ringing of hunting flesh birds have been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov signed the corresponding order. The press service of the agency reports.

It is noted that the document is aimed at streamlining the process of keeping hunting birds, their participation in competitions, exhibitions and other events.

«Every bird should have a passport and a chip. Tender for their development and manufacture was announced. In the future, the birds will not be allowed to participate in competitions without documents, they can not be taken out or brought into the country,» the state agency reported.

The state agency noted that there were more than 200 keepers of hunting flesh birds; half of them had hunting certificates issued by the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry in Kyrgyzstan.

On June 4, 2018, the Kyrgyz government approved the rules for keeping and use of hunting birds in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.