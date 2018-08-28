National Bank issues 3 new collectible coins to World Nomad Games

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan put into circulation three new collectible coins Ulak Tartysh and Kyrgyz Housing — Yurt. The issue is timed to the 3rd World Nomad Games.

Silver and copper-nickel collectible coins Ulak Tartysh from the series World Nomad Games and copper-nickel collectible coin Kyrgyz Housing — Yurt from the series Era of the Kyrgyz Kaganate are to be put into circulation from August 28, 2018.

The collectible coin Ulak Tartysh was issued for the revival and promotion of the ethnic sports and is dedicated to the 3rd World Nomad Games 2018.

The collectible copper-nickel coin Kyrgyz Housing — Yurt was issued to promote the spiritual and cultural values ​​of the Kyrgyz people.

Silver coin Ulak Tartysh can be purchased for 2,900 soms, copper-nickel coin Ulak Tartysh — for 700 soms, copper-nickel coin Kyrgyz Housing — Yurt — for 450 soms.

Each silver coin is placed in an acrylic capsule and packed in a separate box with a quality certificate. Each copper-nickel coin is placed in an acrylic capsule and placed in a blister pack.

«Collectible coins Ulak Tartysh, Kyrgyz Housing — Yurt and other collectible coins issued by the National Bank will be sold at the cash desks of the National Bank and during the 3rd World Nomad Games on the territory of Cholpon-Ata hippodrome from August 31 to September 14,» the press service of the National Bank stressed.