Mayor of Bishkek instructs to quickly repair almost 200 kilometers of roads

The mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov held a scheduled meeting, where he instructed to repair 200 kilometers of roads. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The head of Bishkekasfaltservis municipal enterprise Mirlan Amanturov informed the participants of the meeting about the progress of repair of roads in the residential areas of the capital.

According to him, it is planned to carry out road works on 21 streets with a length of over 19 kilometers in the new developments of Leninsky district; in the residential districts of Oktyabrsky district — on 81 streets with a length of 51 kilometers. Twenty three streets with the length of 11 kilometers are planned to be repaired in Pervomaisky district, and 64 roads (32 kilometers) — in new developments of Sverdlovsk district.

«In total, it is planned to carry out road works on 189 streets with a length of almost 200 kilometers in all residential areas of the capital,» the city administration noted.

In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed the preparation of general education organizations for the new 2018/19 school year, preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter heating season, preparation for the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic and other issues.

Aziz Surakmatov demanded from municipal enterprises, city services and structural units to immediately solve all the issues raised.