Fire in mosque. Causes unknown, criminal case not initiated

The Internal Affairs Department for Osh region told 24.kg news agency that the cause of a fire in Aravan district has not yet been determined, so no criminal case has been filed.

According to it, the deceased, a woman and 11-year-old child are relatives of the tandyr master, his daughter and a grandson. Therefore, he is also a victim.

«As it was found out, there was a spontaneous combustion of gas cylinders, it is still unknown either it was a negligence or not,» the police stressed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that they were waiting for an expert opinion on the cause of the fire.