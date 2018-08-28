Osh city to host International Medical Exhibition MedExpo Yug 2018

The main international exhibition in the field of health care and social development of the southern region of Kyrgyzstan — MedExpo Yug 2018 will be held at the National Drama Theater named after Ibraimov in Osh city from September 18 to September 20.

The exhibition also includes:

seminars,

master classes,

presentation of new technologies and equipment.

The unique format of a single information and exhibition space will create qualitatively new opportunities for the promotion of innovative medical products, for the exchange between the leading manufacturers of medical equipment, medicines and professionals working in the healthcare system, representatives of state structures and business circles, a broad medical community from all regions of the country and other countries.

The third International Exhibition MedExpo Yug 2018 will gather 35 companies from eight countries.

Such foreign companies as BTL, EVEX, DF DOSFARM, Dolce-Pharm, Planta, Santo and others will present their new technologies and the latest developments that are needed and in demand in modern medicine.

The plenipotentiary representative of the government in Osh region, heads of the relevant ministries and departments of the Kyrgyz Republic, representatives of the diplomatic missions of the countries participating in the exhibition, profile associations, as well as medical specialists of the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the opening ceremony.

BiExpo implements this large-scale industry exhibition and congress project.

The official opening ceremony will take place on September 18, 2018 at 10.00 am. Call 0 (996) 775000005 for additional information.

24.kg is an information partner of the event.