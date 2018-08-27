Minibus from Kyrgyzstan gets into traffic accident in Russia

A Mercedes minibus with citizens of Kyrgyzstan got into a ditch in Tosnensky district of Leningrad Oblast (Russia). Seven people suffered, three of them were seriously injured. Life reported.

All the injured were taken to a hospital in Tosnensky district.

«According to preliminary data, the driver of the Mercedes Sprinter minibus, heading for St. Petersburg, incorrectly chose the speed, did not take into account the road and meteorological conditions and got into the ditch,» the Traffic Police Department for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast specified.

At the time of the traffic accident, the minibus from Kyrgyzstan had passed nearly 5,000 kilometers.