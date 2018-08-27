15:44
Exceedance of permissible concentration of harmful substances in Issyk-Kul found

Specialists of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry conducted a seasonal in-depth and coastal water monitoring in Issyk-Kul Lake. The press service of the agency reported.

The results of chemical analyzes of water samples showed exceedance of the maximum permissible concentration of oil products in Cholpon-Ata, Tyup bay and in Zolotiye Peski resort. An excess of permissable concentration of ammonium nitrogen, nitrogen nitrite and petroleum products was also found in Balykchi near the ship repair facility.

«The quality of water corresponds to the approved standards for all ingredients to be determined in other chosen points,» the state agency reported.

Water samples are taken three times a year: before, during and after the tourist season.

The state agency has several modern laboratories that comply with the international standards.

«Over the period of 2016-2017, the chemical composition and quality of water did not undergo significant changes. During this time, the staff of the SAEPF have conducted more than a thousand analyses,» the agency noted.
