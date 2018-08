Gas supply in some districts of Bishkek will be suspended on August 29-30. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

Gas supply will be turned off in the area bounded by Tolstoy, Krylov, Alybaev, Osmonov Streets, in NGCH boiler house, on Tolstoy Street, 95a, 95, 97, 99, 101.

A total of 503 subscribers will be left without gas.