Сourt extends detention of ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of detention term of the former mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Albek Ibraimov, today.

The investigators of the State Committee for National Security made an application for the extension of the term of detention. The judge granted the request of the investigator. Albek Ibraimov will remain in custody until October 28.

The ex-mayor of Bishkek was detained on the fact of misappropriation and embezzlement of property of Dastan TNC by purchase of special products at an overestimated price. He was charged with corruption.

In addition, according to the investigation, he, using his powers, organized a criminal scheme with other officials of the mayor’s office for illegal withdrawal of municipal land located in the southern district of Bishkek.