Temporary traffic restriction to be introduced on Karakol road

The Central Road Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will introduce traffic restrictions for trucks, heavy vehicles, buses and minibuses, as well as agricultural machinery and vehicles carrying dangerous goods from August 30 to September 9 for the time of the 3rd World Nomad Games.

There is an alternative bypass road that runs through Cholpon-Ata from the 81st to 83.9th kilometer. The length of the northern alternative road is 3.7 kilometers, bypassing the main Balykchy-Karakol highway.

In addition, the parking of cars from Balykchy to Semenovka will be banned. One-lane traffic will be organized from September 1 to September 9 from Semenovka to Kyrchyn ethnic camp. The entry will be through Grigoryevskoe Gorge.

Autos of violators of the traffic rules will be towed to the parking lots.
