12:39
USD 68.60
EUR 79.33
RUB 1.01
English

Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel

Representatives of Mulk state enterprise, which is in charge of Ak-Keme hotel, told in details about a mass poisoning of UNICEF volunteers.

It is noted that at least 130 people lived in the hotel complex Ak-Keme on August 23; about 43 of them were UNICEF volunteers, 42 athletes and 45 tourists from India.

After breakfast, the group of UNICEF volunteers left the hotel and returned only after 4 pm. At 7.00 pm, a dinner was served for all the guests of Ak-Keme hotel. It was the same for everyone.

«At night, several guests from the UNICEF volunteer group got a diarrhea. 43 people were taken to the infectious diseases hospital for examination. Two of them were hospitalized; the rest returned to the hotel. Volunteers did not have lunch at Ak-Keme, but ordered lunch boxes from private individuals. Other visitors who had breakfast and dinner with UNICEF volunteers feel well, they have no food poisoning symptoms,» the hotel representatives explained.
link:
views: 210
Print
Related
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
European Union to allocate €800,000 to help children of migrants
Children’s Caravan of Games starts in Kyrgyzstan
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Sanitary Epidemiological Center disinfects Ala-Too restaurant after poisoning
Specialists established the cause of mass food poisoning at wedding in Bishkek
Number of food poisoning victims exceeds 230
140 people apply to hospital after food poisoning at wedding
Number of victims of mass poisoning in Bishkek restaurant reaches 58
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains