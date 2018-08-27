12:39
USD 68.60
EUR 79.33
RUB 1.01
English

Kyrgyzstanis to rest for four days again

Kyrgyzstanis will have a rest for four days again: on August 31 — the Independence Day and September 1-3. Last time, Kyrgyzstanis had such a vacation on Kurman Ait.

The day off on May 7 (it is recognized as a day off, because holiday on May 5 falls on a weekend) was transferred to a working day on September 3.

This applies to employees of the state and municipal organizations having a five-day working week. This solution was also recommended to private organizations. Thus, those who have a five-day workweek will rest for four days, and those who have six-day working week — for three days.

The relevant government decree was signed in March. The decision was made with a view to rational use of weekends and non-working holidays in 2018.

The Day of Knowledge for schoolchildren will take place on September 1. All schools of the republic will hold assemblies and form periods devoted to the Year of Development of the Regions and the creative work of Chingiz Aitmatov.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis to rest on April 7-9
March 9 announced a day off in Kyrgyzstan
March 9 offered to be announced day off in Kyrgyzstan
President approves law on two-day celebration of Days of History and Memory
Parliament clarifies: November 8 still working day
Kyrgyzstanis to have days off on November 4 - 7
November 7 – day off in Kyrgyzstan
September 1 declared day off in Kyrgyzstan – Kurman Ait
Ministry of Education yet can’t name date of First Bell in schools
June 26 – official day off in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains