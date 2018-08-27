Kyrgyzstanis to rest for four days again

Kyrgyzstanis will have a rest for four days again: on August 31 — the Independence Day and September 1-3. Last time, Kyrgyzstanis had such a vacation on Kurman Ait.

The day off on May 7 (it is recognized as a day off, because holiday on May 5 falls on a weekend) was transferred to a working day on September 3.

This applies to employees of the state and municipal organizations having a five-day working week. This solution was also recommended to private organizations. Thus, those who have a five-day workweek will rest for four days, and those who have six-day working week — for three days.

The relevant government decree was signed in March. The decision was made with a view to rational use of weekends and non-working holidays in 2018.

The Day of Knowledge for schoolchildren will take place on September 1. All schools of the republic will hold assemblies and form periods devoted to the Year of Development of the Regions and the creative work of Chingiz Aitmatov.